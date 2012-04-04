Preferred Hotels & Resorts Signs Variety Voyager

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has signed Variety Cruises’ mega yacht, Variety Voyager, as a member of its Preferred Boutique (small properties) and the first sea-going vessel to become a member.

“This partnership is a reflection of everything we represent here at Variety Cruises,” commented Yiannis Vontas, Variety Cruises senior partner and executive vice president of development and marketing. “Preferred Hotels & Resorts shares a passion for travel with their guests, looking for individualized experiences, sophisticated style and superb service. We also celebrate the experiential, luxury vacation, and we’re very proud to have been chosen as their very first nautical ‘property’.”

The new build 68m/223ft Voyager accommodates 72 passengers in 36 cabins.

The Voyager is designed as a “millionaire’s super yacht,” according to the company. Inside, cabins and public areas are finished with warm fabrics, rich marbles, axminster carpeting and soft tones wood paneling. All rooms offer unobstructed views of the ocean and of the ports visited. The crew counts 28.

Family-owned Variety Cruises calls itself a boutique yacht cruise line and has a fleet of 11 fully-owned vessels, including mega yachts, sail cruisers and private yachts. The company has announced new 2012 itineraries in the Middle East, West Africa, Mediterranean and the Adriatic.