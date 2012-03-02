Crystal’s Early 2014 Cruises Open for Booking

With other luxury cruise lines yet to dip their bows into 2014’s seemingly far-off waters, Crystal Cruises’ early-2014 preview itineraries are now open for booking. Seventeen voyages visiting 74 ports in 34 countries are available for January to April 2014 on Crystal Serenity and January through May on Crystal Symphony. “Book Now” fares offer savings of up to $2,000 per couple off attractive 2-for-1 brochure prices until June 30, 2012.

Distinctive, less-cruised, less-easily-accessible lands like Ghana, Mauritius, Brunei, Burma, the Cook Islands, Tonga, Sao Tome, Senegal, Namibia, and Angola complement vacation favorites like the Cayman Islands, Panama Canal, Thailand, and Hawaii. Crystal is not only maiden calling in Luanda, Angola; Lombok, Indonesia; and Malacca, Malaysia, but also returning to several destinations not visited in years, such as the Andaman Islands, India; Okinawa and Tokyo, Japan; the UK’s Pitcairn Islands; and Jakarta, Surabay, and Ujung Pandang, Indonesia.

All voyages but one offer overnights in local ports-of-call, including “double overnights” (two consecutive nights) in Yangon (Myanmar/Burma), Yokohama, Ho Chi Minh City, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai. Winter/spring voyages range from 12 to 26 days, in addition to a five-segment, 89-day world cruise.

“We were the first cruise line out of the gate to share 2014 itineraries last December, and travelers have been anxious to book ever since,” said Crystal Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jack Anderson. “Experienced cruisers recognize that Crystal not only offers incredible value for a luxury vacation, our itinerary offerings for 2014 are incredibly innovative, with easy, intimate access to authentic cultures and vacation memories.”

Until June 30, 2012, “Book Now” fares for 2014 start at $2,975, with attractive air add-ons from over 90 North American gateways.