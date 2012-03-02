Rhapsody Begins $54 Million Drydock

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas has begun a month-long, $54 million drydock where she will undergo a major revitalization and emerge with an array of new amenities. The ship revitalization is the largest of its kind ever to take place in Singapore and will employ more than 800 local workers from the region.

Part of the cruise lines Vision Class of ships, Rhapsody of the Seas will receive a host of new dining and entertainment venues as well as an assortment of technological upgrades. The ship also will receive a bow-to-stern refresh of all furniture, carpet and upholstery, including renovated staterooms. The revitalizations are part of the Royal Advantage – the cruise line’s commitment to offer vacationers the world’s most innovative cruise ships, exciting itineraries to popular destinations, and world-renowned, friendly and engaging Gold Anchor Service.

“Rhapsody of the Seas’ drydock is part of Royal Caribbean’s commitment to continue to deliver the Royal Advantage to our guests,” said Adam Goldstein, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With our $300 million investment through 2014, no ship in our fleet will go untouched and our guests will have an unrivaled vacation experience no matter which destination in the world they visit or on what ship they sail on.”

Similar to sister-ship Splendour of the Seas, which underwent its revitalization in November 2011, Rhapsody will receive new dining venues, including Chops Grille, Izumi Asian Cuisine, Chef’s Table experience and Park Café. Additional offerings include a Diamond lounge for Crown and Anchor loyalty guests, a Concierge Lounge for suite guests and top tier loyalty guests, a transformed Viking Crown Lounge and the popular Royal Babies and Tots Nursery.

New offerings for guests include ship-wide Wi-Fi, a digital way finding system, electronic mustering, an outdoor movie screen, as well as iPad’s in every stateroom featuring content about the ship’s amenities and activities, ensuring a seamless cruise experience for guests. The ship’s Centrum, with its sweeping views and central location, will transform into a new chic and sophisticated venue featuring enriching daytime activities, dazzling nightly entertainment and jaw-dropping aerial spectacles. The ship’s Champagne Bar, located in the Centrum, also will reemerge as the R Bar, featuring a sophisticated 1960s vibe, complete with iconic furnishing and signature cocktails mixed by a savvy and personable mixologist.

When the enhancements are completed on March 28, Rhapsody of the Seas will sail a 15-night voyage from Singapore to Sydney, Australia. From there, she will sail across the Pacific with a combination of cruises from Australia and Hawaii, before beginning her Alaska season in May 2012.

In Alaska, Rhapsody of the Seas will offer seven-night open-jawed itineraries from both Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle, Washington. She will join Radiance of the Seas, which was revitalized in May 2011, offering guests in Alaska an unparalleled cruise vacation experience.