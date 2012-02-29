Four Carnival Ships Earn Perfect Scores by USPH

The Carnival Freedom and Carnival Dream have each earned a 100 score on their most recent United States Public Health (U.S.P.H.) inspections in Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, marking the fourth time a Carnival ship has earned perfect marks over the past month. The Carnival Pride and Carnival Sensation also scored 100 earch during inspections in Baltimore and Port Canaveral, respectively, over the past four weeks.

The unannounced inspections, which are conducted twice each year and required for any cruise ship with an international itinerary calling on a U.S. or Canadian port, encompass a broad range of shipboard sanitation areas, including proper food handling, preparation and storage procedures and overall cleanliness of the galley and other shipboard areas. The potable water supply used in spas and pools is also examined.