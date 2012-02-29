Port of LA Receives EPA Award

The Port of Los Angeles has been named a recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) inaugural Climate Leadership Award in recognition of businesses and organizations that show outstanding leadership in response to climate change. The award was given by the EPA in conjunction with the Association of Climate Change Officers, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry.

“The Port of Los Angeles has worked hard to establish itself as an international leader in port-related greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts,” said Port Executive Director Geraldine Katz. “We’re proud that many of our programs now serve as models for other ports around the world.”

The EPA recognized the port in the category of supply chain leadership, noting the port’s greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals, its comprehensive tracking and GHG inventories, as well as its leadership and management of these emissions in the organizational value chain. The EPA also recognized companies including IBM, Ford Motor Company, Gap Inc. and others with Climate Leadership Awards.

The EPA commended the port for its leadership in providing tools to help ports around the world measure and reduce their carbon footprints. To control GHGs at the supply chain level, in 2006 the port adopted a green leasing policy that includes environmental requirements in tenant lease agreements, including air emission controls; water, storm water, and sediment quality assessments; and energy audits on terminal buildings to identify energy savings. In addition, the port ‘s technology advancement program funds development and roll-out of emission reduction innovations and technologies for port mobile sources.

The Port of Los Angeles has also been instrumental in development of the World Ports Climate, a global collaboration of approximately 60 ports aimed at reducing GHGs and improving air quality. Chaired by Knatz, the initiative has resulted in a number of tools to assess global warming at port facilities, including the carbon footprint guide for ports and a carbon calculator.

The port has long been involved in GHG reduction efforts, and has been measuring its GHG emissions since 2006. As part of its municipal climate action plan adopted in December 2007, the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Many of the greenhouse gas reduction programs serve as models to other ports in the United States and around the world.