Latest Allegra Update

Costa Allegra update from Costa Crociere: This afternoon, around 12:30 pm CET (3:30 pm local time) two tugs reached the Allegra to assist the ship as well as a second ocean-going fishing vessel. The Allegra continues to be towed by the French fishing vessel “Trévignon” and maintains a speed of about 6 knots. At the current speed and with stable weather conditions, the arrival to Mahé is expected in the early morning on Thursday, March 1.

Tomorrow, a helicopter is expected to deliver flashlights (about 400) and fresh bread. However, there is no lack of food and other comfort items aboard.

Also thanks to a small generator delivered by a naval vessel, which is stand-by, the crew is doing everything possible to make the situation on board more comfortable and trying to restore basic services on board. The speed of the ship, despite the hot and humid climate, creates a slight breeze that helps making the situation more comfortable.

Meanwhile, Costa Cruises‘s "Care Team" has arrived in Mahé this afternoon. This is a group of 14 people made up of executives and qualified managers as well as specialized technicians with the task of providing the necessary assistance both to the ship and to passengers as well as to crew members on their arrival in Mahé.

Care Team members met immediately with local authorities and those responsible for the rescue coordination in order to define the operational details of passengers’ arrival on the island and to guarantee the necessary accommodation in local hotels and an efficient organization for their return back to their final destination.

Eight of the team members will board the Allegra tomorrow morning thanks to a local Navy to meet the passengers and discuss the necessary arrangements and to assist the ship’s staff in the technical inspections.

There will also be two officers from the Seychelles' Immigration Services to smoothen the procedures.