Concordia Captain Arrested?

In a unusual twist of already tragic events, the captain of the Costa Concordia has reportedly been arrested and is being investigated for manslaughter and abandoning ship, according to media reports. The captain has been identified as Francesco Schettino.

Speculations on the causes of the grounding include a power black-out that could have left the ship without propulsion or steering power. According to various reports, the Concordia was also sailing off her course.

At this point, three persons are reported to have died, while a number of passengers are not accounted for. There are also several people hospitalized with injuries.

Because of the ship’s list, only the lifeboats on portside could be deployed. Rules require ships to have lifeboats for at least 50 percent of the people on board on each side, plus life rafts for at least 25 percent of the total number of people on board.

Gianni Onorato, president of Costa, has expressed his and the cruise line's deep sorrow for the tragedy, and has also been quoted to say that at this point the cruise line is unable to answer the questions the authorities are investigating.