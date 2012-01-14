Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Costa Concordia On Her Side Half Submerged

The Costa Concordia is lying on her starboard side half submerged in water near the island of Giglio. There is a 50 meter long hole in her hull resulting from the grounding.

While reports of deaths have been reduced from eight to three, passengers and crew interviewed by various media have reported a panic situation onboard following the grounding. A number of people are also believed to be missing, but this cannot be confirmed.

The 2006-built, 112,000-ton Concordia is said to have carried 4,200 passengers and crew. The small island has a population of 1,458 and is connected to the mainland (Tuscany) by ferry. 

The Concordia has been sailing seven-day cruises and had just left Civitavecchia on her way to Savona where she was scheduled to arrive today, Jan. 14.

 

 

