Costa Concordia On Her Side Half Submerged

The Costa Concordia is lying on her starboard side half submerged in water near the island of Giglio. There is a 50 meter long hole in her hull resulting from the grounding.

While reports of deaths have been reduced from eight to three, passengers and crew interviewed by various media have reported a panic situation onboard following the grounding. A number of people are also believed to be missing, but this cannot be confirmed.

The 2006-built, 112,000-ton Concordia is said to have carried 4,200 passengers and crew. The small island has a population of 1,458 and is connected to the mainland (Tuscany) by ferry.

The Concordia has been sailing seven-day cruises and had just left Civitavecchia on her way to Savona where she was scheduled to arrive today, Jan. 14.