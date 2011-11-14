Trondheim Gears Up for 2012; More Ships; 28 Tours

The Trondheim Cruise Network has announced that Pullmantur will turn the 1,600-passenger Empress around four times in the Norwegian port in 2012 and 2013.

The network has also released a new product manual for cruise lines, highlighting 28 different shore excursions with both new and traditional attractions, including sightseeing and cultural experiences, as well as more active bicycling hiking, deep-sea fishing, kayaking and sailing tours. In addition, the network offers custom-made tours ranging from golf, to musk ox safaris, visits to farmers’ markets and berry and mushroom picking in the fall. There are also tours dedicated to children, ranging from visits to the city science center to a mountain farm. Trondheim is also home to the new national museum for rock and pop music, as well as a number of festivals throughout the cruise season.

In the middle of Norway, Trondheim saw 40 cruise calls in 2011 and 43,601 passengers. Fifty-four calls are scheduled for 2012, with an estimated 78,758 passengers.