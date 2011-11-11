Disney Reports Record Year

The Walt Disney Company has reported net income of $4.8 billion, or $2.52 per share, on revenues of $40.9 billion for its fiscal year ended Oct. 2, 2011, compared to net income of $4.0 billion, or $2.03 per share, on revenues of $38.0 billion last year.

For its Q4, ended Oct. 1, 2011, the company reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.58 per share, on revenues of $10.4 billion, compared to net income of $835 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $9.7 billion for Q4 last year.

Disney’s biggest performer in its fiscal 2011 was the Media Networks division, generating revenues of $18.7 billion and operating income of $6.1 billion; followed by Parks and Resorts, with revenues of $11.8 billion and operating income of $1.6 billion; Studio Entertainment, revenues of $6.4 billion and operating income of $618 million; Consumer Products, revenues of $3.0 billion and operating income of $816 million; and Interactive Media, revenues of $982 million and an operating loss of $308 million.

Part of the Parks and Resorts Division, Disney Cruise Line reported higher operating income mainly due to increased passenger days driven by the Disney Dream, according to a company statement, partially offset by related operating costs.

At press time Disney shares (DIS) traded at $37.25, compared to a 52-week low/high of $28.19/$44.34 and a 12-month consensus price target of $41.42.