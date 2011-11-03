Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Oceania to Christen Riviera in Monaco in April

Oceania Cruises’ new 1,250-passenger Riviera will be christened in Monte Carlo on April 19, 2012. The ceremony will take place pier-side at Port Hercules.

Design plans call for trellises of fresh local flowers, plants and columns to transform the pier into a garden taking its inspiration from the famous Princess Grace Rose Garden.

Following a christening cruise, Riviera will embark on her maiden voyage, a 12-day Ancient Grandeur itinerary. Departing Piraeus April 24, Riviera will visit Alexandria, Port Said, Haifa, Ashdod (Jerusalem), Rhodes, Patmos, Alanya, Kusadasi (Ephesus) and Istanbul, where the ship will overnight before guests disembark.

The Riviera will spend the summer and fall in the Mediterranean and then cross the Atlantic to the Caribbean for the winter season.

The ship will feature 625 staterooms that are among the largest at sea, according to Oceania, ranging from 174 to 2,000+ square feet. There will be 10 different dining venues and numerous bars and lounges. Facilities will include a full-service Canyon Ranch SpaClub, a Bon Appétit Culinary Center, swimming pool and hot tubs.

 

