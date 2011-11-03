USCG Medivacs Passengers off Oosterdam

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced three passengers from the Oosterdam, 90 miles off the coast of Hilo, in Hawaii, in the morning of Nov. 2, using two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters.

According to the Coast Guard, it received a call from the captain of the Oosterdam at approximately 8 p.m. Monday requesting a medical evacuation for three passengers. The ship was en route from Maui, Hawaii to California. A Coast Guard flight surgeon and the ships medical doctor both recommended the patients be medically evacuated via helicopter due to their conditions. A 76-year-old female was reportedly suffering from abdominal pain, an 86-year-old man suffered a heart attack and an 82-year-old man was suffering from internal bleeding. 

In addition to the two helicopters, the Coast Guard also launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane to provide cover and assist with communications during the medevac.

The first helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer to the ship where he assisted in safely hoisting the patients into the helicopter. The two patients were transported to Hilo Airport where they were transferred to an awaiting ambulance. The second helicopter safely hoisted the third patient and flew directly to Hilo General Hospital. 

Weather on scene included four to five-foot seas and 15-knot winds with strong local showers in the area of the cruise ship.

 

