Tampa Awarded for Financial Reporting

The Tampa Port Authority (TPA) has announced its eleventh consecutive year of recognition for excellence in financial reporting. The authority has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2010 fiscal year, from the Government Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The certificate underscores high standards in the area of governmental accounting and reporting, as well as a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” in its communication methodology.

“I am pleased to share our great news of another solid year of financial reporting, which has become a welcome annual occurrence for the port authority. This recognition results from a great deal of concentration and fiduciary responsibility,” Richard Wainio, port director and chief executive, said in a prepared statement.

One of the nation’s largest and most cargo-diverse seaports, major cruise home port, and shipbuilding and repair center, the Port of Tampa is the largest economic engine in west-central Florida, generating nearly 100,000 jobs and $8 billion in annual economic impact.