Maritime Services Corporation: Record Work Load for Winter

Maritime Services Corporation (MSC) has announced that its order backlog for the winter exceeds $10.5 million in value for assignments to be completed this November through March. Headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, MSC specialized in marine interiors, offering turnkey installations.

A $6 million contract with Princess Cruises is currently in fabrication for the Sapphire Princess. Installation will take place in Victoria, B.C. in January. In addition, MSC will begin modifications on two dinner vessels next month for Portland Spirit in Portland, Oregon. Those jobs will also be complete in January.

MSC’s Southampton, U.K. office will begin in November a $1.4 million refurbishment contract in Hamburg for Carnival, U.K. on the Oriana. Also next month, MSC U.K. will begin a $540,000 refit on the Star Princess in Trieste. Both projects will be completed in early December.

The Ft. Lauderdale office for MSC has received confirmation of a $2 million project for the U.S. Army on the LSV-6 at Colonna’s shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia. That assignment will continue through March.

Kennewick, the last of three new-build ferries for Washington State Ferries, will be delivered next month by MSC. Two other 64-foot ferries were already delivered, the Salish this past June, and the Chetzamoka last October. The value of MSC’s work on the ferries totaled $7.5 million, and was completed at Vigor Shipyards (formerly Todd Pacific Shipyards) in Everett and Seattle, WA.

Numerous smaller projects also round out the contract work. MSC provides the marine industry with planning, design, engineering, construction and materials relating to new building and refurbishment of cruise ships, work boats, fishing vessels, ferries, fast ferries, offshore projects, dining yachts, and gaming vessels around the world. The company also distributes USA-made MML fire doors and windows for the marine market, and is U.S. factory representative and distributor for Norac bulkheads and lining systems.