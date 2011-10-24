Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Kongsberg Maritime Simulators to Indonesia

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply bridge and engine room simulators to Barombong Merchant Marine College (BP2IP) in Indonesia. As part of the contract, Kongsberg will provide its Polaris and Neptune simulators for navigation and engine room training to the school’s new facility.

Kongsberg will install a range of equipment and software at BP2IP’s new training facility to help meet the increasing need for expert maritime training in the region. The scope of supply includes a ship’s bridge simulator, engine room simulator, Polaris Crisis Management/Oil Spill simulator, GMDSS trainers, instructor stations, Exercise Area Database Creator, full mission ERS and target ship, and own ship hydrodynamic models.

The Kongsberg Maritime Polaris and Neptune simulators meet the requirements of IMO, SOLAS, the latest STCW Convention and are certified by classification societies. Together, they will provide a broad mix of training scenarios across numerous disciplines, including bridge team management, ship-handling and maneuvering, radar observation and plotting, automatic radar plotting aids and engine resource and team management.

 

