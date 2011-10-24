Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Silversea Targets Bridge Players

In 2012, ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises will offer its most expansive collection of bridge cruises ever. Spanning the world from Auckland and Shanghai to Rio and Monte Carlo, 56 voyages will feature a bridge enrichment program. Though guests are welcome to play bridge on any Silversea cruise, a bridge cruise features a formal program of contract and duplicate bridge, which is supervised by instructors who are certified ACBL (American Contract Bridge League) Life Masters. All bridge sailing activities are complimentary and guests can enjoy daily bridge sessions (twice daily on sea days), bridge lectures for both beginning and intermediate-level players, and even opportunities to earn ACBL Master Points. Silversea supplies all bridge materials and hosts the program in a dedicated card room on board.

 

 

