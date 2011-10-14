Deborah L. Nathansohn Foundation: Fall Campaign

The Deborah L. Nathansohn Foundation has announced its fall fundraising campaign. The foundation was established to continue the philanthropic efforts of Deborah L. Nathansohn, the former present of Orient Lines and Seabourn Cruises, supporting specific programs to further women in society, business and travel education.

As president and COO of Seabourn, Nathansohn passed away after a heart attack five years ago at the age of 53. She previously also served as senior vice president of marketing and sales for Cunard Line.

The fundraising program includes a limited state raffle program, including travel prizes, such as a seven-day Holland America Line cruise; a three-day/two-night weekend at the Westin Resort on St. Johns Island; and a three-day, two-night weekend at the Mount Airy Casino and Resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.

Since its establishment, the Deborah L. Nathansohn Foundation has partnered with the Florida International University’s College of Tourism and Hospitality Management, granting scholarships to women; with the Commonwealth Institute of South Florida to sponsor women executives from non-profit corporations at CEO forums; with the Council on Educational Change to underwrite the participation of women educators at its leadership development academy; and with Simmons College in Boston to support an internship program for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Raffle ticket prices are $10 each, three for $20 and 10 for $50.