Carnival Names Fischer VP of Entertainment

Adrian Fischer, a 28-year veteran of the entertainment industry whose career includes extensive experience in theme parks, performance art, music and theatre – has been named vice president - entertainment for Carnival Cruise Lines.

In this capacity, Fischer will oversee all aspects of entertainment and programming for Carnival’s 23-ship fleet, including production shows, live musical performances, comedy clubs, guest activities, cruise directors/entertainment staff, and youth programs. He will also focus on developing new entertainment concepts for the brand.

Fischer will lead the roll-out of new entertainment programming recently announced as part of Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 initiative. These include Playlist Productions, which combines live performances with high-tech LED effects; the Punchliner Comedy Clubs Presented by George Lopez, who will serve as the line’s curator of comedy and as a consultant in the vetting and hiring of comedic talent; and Hasbro, The Game Show, featuring larger-than-life stage adaptations of the brand’s popular and iconic board games. Fischer will report to Mark Tamis, Carnival’s senior vice president of guest operations.

Prior to joining Carnival, Fischer served as vice president – entertainment for Sea World Parks and Entertainment where he oversaw the production and operation of all shows and special events at the company’s San Diego park. He also spent three years as senior vice president – live productions with the Blue Man Group, responsible for artistic, casting, production and general management for the group’s 10 theatrical shows worldwide.

Fischer’s experience also includes nine years with the Walt Disney Company, serving as director of entertainment operations for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and producer/manager for the company’s entertainment programming in California, Florida, Singapore and Taiwan. He also spent 14 years in the music and theatre industry, working at the San Francisco Opera, Theatre Calgary, the Sydney Opera House and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, holding a variety of managerial and technical production positions.

Fischer earned a master of fine arts from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

“Adrian has such a breadth of experiences in the entertainment industry, excelling in his career with household brand names in the entertainment world,” Tamis said. “He will be a great fit leading our talented team as we roll out the new fleetwide entertainment offerings of Fun Ship 2.0 debuting on Carnival Breeze next summer,” he added.