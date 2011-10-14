Princess Offers Pre-Season Sale

Princess Cruises is offering a special pre-season sale on a selection of 45 2012 European cruises, in time for National Cruise Vacation Week. The weeklong promotion, which runs from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, includes free balcony upgrades plus as much as $100 in onboard credit per stateroom.

In addition to special fares, passengers booking interior or ocean-view staterooms can receive an onboard credit of $25 (cruises up to nine days) to $50 (cruises 10 days or longer), and in balcony staterooms or above can get credits of $50 (cruises up to nine days) or $100 (for sailings 10 days or longer). All onboard credits are offered per stateroom.

Examples of savings on balcony staterooms include: 11-day Scandinavia & Russia - $2,490 (was $2,840); 12-day British Isles - $2,690 (was $3,040); 12-day Grand Mediterranean - $2,740 (was $2,990) ; and 12-day Holy Land - $3,090 (was $3,640).

Sale fares are also available on fully-escorted land and sea cruise-tours in Europe, beginning at $4,799 for a 17-night “classic Italy cruise-tour.”

All cruise prices are per person, and onboard credits are per stateroom. This promotion is not combinable with past-passenger offers.