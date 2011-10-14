Cruise Industry News 101

Norwegian Sky Debuts on The T.O. Show and Tough Love

Norwegian Cruise Line will be featured in upcoming episodes of two of VH1 television network’s hit reality television series, The T.O. Show and Tough Love. An episode for each show was filmed onboard Norwegian Sky, which sets sail on three and four-day cruises to the Bahamas every Friday and Monday from Miami.

In its third season, The T.O. Show explores the trials and tribulations of NFL athlete Terrell Owens. Norwegian’s episode of The T.O. Show is scheduled to air on Monday, October 24, 2011 at 9 pm ET. Also in its third season, Tough Love, hosted by matchmaker Steve Ward, explores relationships and offers the all-women cast practical advice as they go through a rigorous dating bootcamp. Viewers can tune in to Norwegian’s episode of Tough Love on Sunday, December 4, 2011 at 9 pm ET.

Norwegian Sky visits Nassau, Grand Bahama Island and Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.  

 

