Carnival Magic and Maroon 5 to Rock Texas

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, everything is bigger in Texas, including the company’s celebration of the U.S. debut of its newest ship, the Magic. Carnival has announced it has teamed up with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Maroon 5 to perform an exclusive concert to welcome the line’s newest “Fun Ship” to its year-round homeport of Galveston. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, set to the backdrop of the new ships from Pier 21, thousands of fans of Maroon 5 and Carnival will be treated to a free, ticketed concert by the multi-platinum group the day before the new vessel sets sail on its inaugural U.S. voyage.

The Carnival Magic, which entered service in May in Europe, will make its transatlantic voyage to arrive in Galveston on Nov. 13. That afternoon, invited guests will enjoy a performance from the globally recognized group. Free tickets for the performance will be distributed through various channels, including Carnival’s Facebook page, which will feature a contest that asks fans to record a video of their best dance moves for a chance to win two tickets to the concert, along with round-trip airfare, hotel, ground transportation and spending money. Carnival’s Facebook fans in Texas along with readers of the blog written by Carnival’s Senior Cruise Director John Heald will have additional opportunities to win, and tickets will also be given away through select Texas radio stations.

Following the concert, Carnival will host several thousand travel agent partners onboard for an evening of dining and entertainment.

On November 14, the ship will launch its Caribbean cruise program, which will feature two different week-long itineraries from Galveston, including seven-day western Caribbean voyages to Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, and week-long eastern Caribbean cruises to Nassau, Freeport, and Key West.

As the line’s newest ship, the Magic offers a host of innovations, including the RedFrog Pub, a Caribbean-inspired watering hole featuring its own private label draught beer; Cucina del Capitano, a family-style Italian restaurant that brings the heritage of Carnival’s captains to the table; and SportSquare, an open-air recreation complex with the first ropes course and outdoor fitness area at sea. Other features include a WaterWorks aqua park with a 312-foot-long spiral water slide and other attractions; The Lanai, a wraparound promenade with an outdoor barbeque area and whirlpools that extend out over the ship’s sides; and Ocean Plaza, an indoor/outdoor café and live entertainment venue.