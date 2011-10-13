Grand Circle Offers New Benefits to Solo Travelers in 2012

Grand Circle Corporation is offering free or reduced single supplements, increased single space allotments and a lowest-price guarantee to solo travelers in 2012 through its travel brands Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT) and Grand Circle Travel (GCT).

Here are the new offers for solo travelers in 2012: Free or reduced single supplements on all OAT Small Ship Adventures, saving solo travelers up to $1,295. OAT currently does not charge a single supplement premium on any of its land adventures or on any trip extensions.

Reduced single supplement charge on all GCT's European river cruise vacations in 2012.

Free single supplements on GCT's China & the Yangtze River cruise through 2012.

Increased single space allotment on every 2012 departure.

Last year, OAT and GCT launched a "lowest-price guarantee" for solo travelers. If a traveler finds a lower solo price on a comparable trip for American travelers, GCT or OAT will match the price and deduct an additional $500 from the cost of the trip. Since the guarantee was implemented, no one has been able to claim the $500 due to the vacations' exceptional value, the company said.

Both GCT and OAT also provide free services to help solo travelers find a travel partner, including a Travel Companion Program that allows people to connect with other travelers on-line, and a Roommate Matching Service that helps solos find a same-gender roommate.

Today, 1 in 4 (27%) people who travel with GCT and OAT travel as solos vs. in 1 in 5 (21%) five years ago.

Established in 1958, Grand Circle offers international travel, adventure, and discovery for Americans aged 50 and older. Headquartered in Boston, the company has offices throughout Asia, the South Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Together, Overseas Adventure Travel and Grand Circle Travel offer a wide range of river cruises, small ship excursions, extended stay vacations, escorted tours, and adventure programs. Since 1992, Grand Circle Foundation has donated more than $50 million to educational, humanitarian, and cultural organizations around the world.