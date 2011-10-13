Norwegian Breakaway Goes on Sale

The Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest 4,000-passenger Freestyle Cruising ship goes on sale to Latitudes members, Norwegian’s frequent guests, starting tomorrow, Friday, October 14, 2011. Sailings will open to the public on Monday, October 17, 2011.

Norwegian Breakaway will sail a seven-day trans-Atlantic cruise from Southampton to New York City on April 30, 2013. Rates on the Transatlantic are from $749 per person, double occupancy. Once in New York, the ship will sail a series of 22 seven-day cruises to Bermuda beginning May 12 through Oct. 6, 2013. Departing on Sundays, the ship will spend three full days in Bermuda, along with three days at sea. Rates on the inaugural Bermuda sailings are from $1,199 per person, double occupancy.

As part of Norwegian’s ongoing philosophy of Partners First, the company’s commitment to travel agents, Norwegian Breakaway was opened exclusively to travel partners for group block bookings on Monday, October 10, 2011. Norwegian has created a number of customizable resources travel partners can take advantage of such as a variety of downloadable marketing tools designed for agents complete with e-mail blasts, banner ads and flyers.

Currently under construction, Norwegian Breakaway will be 144,017 gross tons and is scheduled for delivery in April 2013. She will make New York City her year-round home port, the largest ship ever to home port in New York.