EAA Brands Accounted for 40 Percent of Carnival’s Revenues in Q3

Carnival Corporation’s EAA brands (European, Australian and Asian) saw their revenue share grow to 39.6 percent in the company’s third quarter ended Aug. 31, 2011, up from 37.8 percent last year, according to Carnival’s 10-Q filing. The North American brands generated 55.7 percent of the revenues, compared to 57.3 percent for the same period last year. (The balance of revenues came from what Carnival categorized as cruise support, tours and other.)

On the profit side, however, the North American brands were up year-over-year, accounting for 55.5 percent of Carnival’s net income in Q3 of this year, up from 54.4 percent last year. EAA brands dropped from 42.2 percent of net income last year to 41.6 percent this year.

In North America, approximately 79 percent of the total for Q3 2011 came from ticket revenues, mainly driven by higher ticket prices, partially offset by the impact of MENA (Middle East North Africa) and a 3.3 percent capacity increase. The remaining 21 percent of total revenues came from onboard and other cruise revenues, driven substantially by the capacity increase, as well as higher spending by passengers.

EAA brands generate 84 percent of their revenue from ticket sales, which suffered from MENA deployment changes; and 16 percent from onboard and other cruise revenues, which were also down due to lower shore excursion revenues.

Overall, on an average net basis, ticket revenue per passenger was $159.12 per day in Q3 of this year, and net onboard spending per passenger, $39.47 per day, compared to $149.19 and $37.35 during the same period last year.