Celebrity Collaborates with Breast Cancer Research

A new partnership between Celebrity Cruises and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation(BCRF) will offer Celebrity’s guests the opportunity to make a difference while enjoying valuable down time, according to the cruise line. A unique lineup of onboard experiences will help raise awareness and funds for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, while celebrating life, hope and the satisfaction that comes with making a positive difference. Kicking off the effort was the sale of tickets to a one-of-a-kind, two-night cruise experience aimed at culinary enthusiasts. The sale was curated by leading local experience site, Gilt City, and sold out in a few hours.

“We are incredibly passionate about not only raising awareness about breast cancer, but also looking to the future and what we might be able to do to help prevent the disease,” said Dan Hanrahan, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Our Solstice class changed the game, in terms of cruise ship design and experiences. All of our Solstice class godmothers have been breast cancer survivors who have accomplished great things. Now, we hope to play a small part in not only honoring these remarkable women, but also in changing the landscape of the field of breast cancer research, by raising money for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, one of the world’s leading breast cancer non-profits with a mission that offers hope for a future without breast cancer.”

Celebrity has shaped a robust lineup of ways for its guests to help support BCRF. From donating $2 from the sale of each copy of its rich lifestyle book, Excite the Senses, during the month of October, to the creation of an exclusive non-alcoholic pink cocktail for sale onboard with $3 per drink to go to BCRF, to the auction of one-of-a-kind hand-blown pieces of glass from its industry-first Hot Glass Show on three Solstice Class ships with proceeds to go to BCRF and more, the activities will present vacationers with an easy way to feel even more satisfied with their vacation experiences. Celebrity will introduce additional activities and offerings in the coming months.

The first activity to go public was a Gilt City sale of tickets to an exclusive two-day cruise package on Celebrity’s newest ship, the Celebrity Silhoutte, during her stateside debut in New Jersey in November. Participating guests will enjoy a host of activities focused on culinary exploration – one of the cruise line’s mainstays – in the form of a magnificent dinner hosted by Celebrity Cruises Master Chef Jacques van Staden, showcasing Celebrity’s award-winning cuisine, and also featuring the cuisine of top chefs Claudia Fleming, Andrea Reusing, Lee Anne Wong, Daisy Martinez, and Alex Guarnaschelli.

“As the son of a woman who spent six years battling breast cancer, I’m extremely devoted to this cause,” said Nathan Richardson, president of Gilt City. “Bringing the worlds of food and travel together is an incredible way to support the efforts of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These five inspiring female chefs promise to create an epicurean experience unlike any other – one that complements Celebrity Cruises’ already outstanding culinary program.”

With a $700 donation from each package to go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Celebrity Cruises will donate a minimum of $50,000 to BCRF.

Tickets to this exclusive epicurean adventure were $900 per couple and include all meals, cocktails, and wine. They sold out in less than nine hours.