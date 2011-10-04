Royal Caribbean to Feature Martina McBride Live aboard the Voyager

This November, Royal Caribbean International will celebrate its return to New Orleans in a big way. The cruise line has teamed up with Republic Nashville to treat invited guests to a special, live performance by country music star Martina McBride. Following the debut of her new album, ELEVEN, which hits stores on Oct. 11, 2011, the four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is scheduled to perform aboard the Voyager in New Orleans, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. The Martina concert for invited guests will take place in Voyager of the Seas’ Lyric Theatre before the ship departs on its Western Caribbean Thanksgiving cruise.

The largest ship ever to homeport in New Orleans, the Voyager will sail seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries through April 2012, visiting Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Staterooms are still available aboard Voyager of the Seas’ Nov. 19 sailing through travel agents, or through Royal Caribbean. Fares start at $499 per guest, double occupancy.

In addition to New Orleans, Royal Caribbean is making it easier for Gulf Coast residents to sail, offering cruises from other area ports for the winter season, including Galveston and Tampa. Guests can choose between two seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries onboard Mariner of the Seas from Galveston, starting at $530 per guest, double occupancy; or a selection of five-night and four-night Western Caribbean itineraries onboard Jewel of the Seas from Tampa, starting at $309 per guest, double occupancy.