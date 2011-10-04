Celebrity Introduces ‘Extend Your Stay’

Celebrity Cruises has announced that its “modern luxury -- cool, contemporary design and warm spaces, award-winning cuisine and personalized service” – is now available for vacationers to enjoy even longer through a new “Extend Your Stay” program.

In addition to the benefit of a leisurely last day onboard, the program allows guests to stay in their stateroom until 9 am on the day their cruise ends - one hour later than the standard time by which the guest is typically asked to depart, according to Celebrity. Guests who participate in Extend Your Stay also can enjoy some of the ship’s services until as late as 90 minutes before the next cruise sets sail.

The program includes a full line-up of benefits including non-alcoholic specialty coffees and teas from Café al Bacio; a meal in the creperie-focused specialty restaurant, Bistro on Five; the opportunity to watch a first-run movie in one of the ship’s theaters; and access to the pool, fitness center and locker rooms. The AquaSpa will be available for spa services at an additional charge. Bar purchases can be made on the last day of the cruise using a credit card.

“Being able to relax onboard in luxurious surroundings rather rush to disembark on the last day of one’s cruise epitomizes what ‘modern luxury’ is all about,” said Simon Weir, director of hotel operations

Extend Your Stay is being offered for the remainder of the current Europe season on Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Solstice and the brand-new Celebrity Silhouette. The program also will be available for future Europe seasons. The program is available for purchase at the Guest Relations desk onboard. The cost of the program is $59 per adult, $29.50 per child ages 3 to 12, and free for children under three years of age. Guests participating in Extend Your Stay can depart at any time until as late as 90 minutes before the next cruise departs. Extend Your Stay departure times may vary by ship and itinerary based on local immigration regulations.