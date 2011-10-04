Azamara Announces 2013 Itineraries

Azamara Club Cruises today announced the cruise line’s 2013 line-up of voyages. Throughout the year, Azamara will be offering a total of 69 voyages aboard the cruise line’s two ships, the Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest.

Select Azamara voyages also coincide with cultural celebrations, such as Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Andalusian Festival and the British Open, to offer guests a truly destination-immersive travel experience. The two ships will visit nearly 40 new ports in 2013, including Beijing (Xingang), Shanghai (Haitong) and Jinhae, South Korea in the Far East; as well as Amasra (Safranbolu), Turkey, and 2014-Winter Olympic host-city Sochi, Russia in the Black Sea. Cassis, France; Propriano, Corsica; and Palamos, Spain also will be maiden ports in the Mediterranean, as well as idyllic Honningsvaag, Gudvangen, Tromso, and Svolvaer (Lofoten) on the Norwegian Coast.

“We are delighted to present Azamara’s next collection of voyages in 2013,” said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO. “We continue to offer more late-night and overnight stays in ports than any cruise operator to offer guests the chance to savor a destination’s nightlife, and oftentimes, after the other cruise ships have departed. We also encourage travelers to add on an Azamara cruisetour with their voyage to delve even deeper into a destination’s culture or combine consecutive voyages for a grand odyssey.”

At the beginning of 2013, the Journey will sail four Southeast Asia voyages, 14, 15 and 17 nights in length, and two 14-night voyages throughout China, Korea and Japan – featuring overnight stays in Hong Kong; Bangkok (Klong Toey), Thailand; Hanoi and World Heritage Site Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue (Danang), Vietnam; Shanghai (Haitong), China; and Kobe, Japan.

The ship then heads to the Mediterranean for the summer and autumn seasons, featuring Adriatic and Greek Isles, Egypt and Holy Land and Black Sea voyages, ranging from seven to 12 nights. Overnight stays will include Alexandria and Safaga, Egypt; Venice, Italy; Mykonos, Greece; and Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel.

The Journey also will sail six French and Italian Riviera voyages in June and July featuring overnights in Monte Carlo, Monaco; St. Tropez, France; Ibiza, Spain; and Sorrento, Capri and Florence (Livorno), Italy. The ship then returns to the Far East via Dubai and Mumbai (Bombay), India to round out the year with three Southeast Asia voyages, culminating with an overnight call at Phuket, Thailand on New Year’s Eve.

The Quest, on the other hand, will sail a range of South America and West Indies voyages, ranging from 12 to 18 nights, featuring overnight calls at Ushuaia and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Punta Del Este, Uruguay; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for Carnaval; and St. Barts. The ship continues from Miami to the Spanish and French Rivieras in March for four- to 11-night voyages, featuring overnights in Seville, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain; Monte Carlo; Provence (Marseilles) and Cannes, France; and Lisbon, Portugal.

In June and July, the Quest will sail North Sea, Norwegian Coast and Baltic voyages, ranging from nine to 14 nights, featuring overnights in St. Petersburg, Russia; Hamburg, Germany; Reykjavik, Iceland; Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Quest then embarks on a series of French and Italian Riviera, and Adriatic Sea voyages in August and September that range from seven to 11 nights, before returning to explore the lesser-traveled island jewels in West Indies for the winter season on eight- and 12-night voyages. On the New Year’s voyage, guests will count down the seconds ‘en Français’ while overnight in St. Barts.

Travelers also can choose among two President’s Voyages in 2013. Pimentel and his wife Sandi will join guests on these special voyages and host parties, informal get-togethers, and a complimentary shore event. Guests will enjoy a destination-immersive travel experienc, as well as receive a special gift. Azamara’s 2013 President’s Voyages are planned for the April 3, Art on the Cote d’Azur sailing of Azamara Quest, and for the October 1, Tuscany to Provence sailing of Azamara Journey.

The cruise line also promised that guests will also enjoy more inclusive amenities, such as included gratuities for housekeeping, dining and bar staff; complimentary bottled water, sodas, specialty coffees, and teas, as well as complimentary red and white boutique wines to accompany lunch and dinner; complimentary self-service laundry; English Butler service for suite guests; and shuttle bus to city centers in ports, where available.