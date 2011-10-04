Cruise Industry News 101

CDF Sets Target for 2012

Croisieres de France (CDF) has reported what it called “excellent results for the spring, summer and fall of this year, with an occupancy rate exceeding 100 percent and consolidating its position in the French cruise market.”

According to CEO Antoine Lacarriere, in 2011, more than 32,000 passengers have traveled with CDF during the first nine months of the year. Most of the passengers embarked in Marseilles on the Bleu de France. Other passengers sailed with the Sovereign of Pullmantur from Villefranche-sur-Mer.

With the larger Horizon replacing the Bleu de France next year, Lacarriere said the passenger target is 60,000.

 

