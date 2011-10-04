MLC 2006 Approval for Videotel Food Hygiene

Videotel Training Services has been awarded the UK Maritime and Coastguard Authority (MCA) and the Liberian Flag (LISCR) approval for hygiene training for ships' cooks and galley staff. "There are many hazards onboard ship but hazardous food is one of the easiest to avoid," said Nigel Cleave, CEO of Videotel, in a press release. "Food hygiene standards constitute an important part of the MLC 2006 regulations. A vessel's crew is often made up of a number of different nationalities with a wide range of demands and food cultures - but good hygiene practices must always be at the heart of any galley." The following programs for cooks and galley staff have received certification: Hazards and Controls, Delivery Storage, Preparation and Cooking, Personal Hygiene, Pest Control and Cleaning. And for ships’ cooks: a Guide to Good Housekeeping – Accommodations and Galley, and Personal Safety in the Galley.