Carnival Splendor Earns 100 USPH Score

The 113,300-ton Carnival Splendor earned a perfect 100 on its United States Public Health Service inspection conducted earlier this week. Since entering service in 2008, Carnival Splendor has achieved five 100 scores, as well as a near-perfect mark of 99, according to Carnival, which called it “an unprecedented accomplishment in the cruise industry.”

Carnival Splendor, which operates year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach, Calif., received perfect marks on all 42 items that comprise the U.S. Public Health Service’s comprehensive Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) checklist.

The unannounced inspections, which are conducted twice a year and required for any cruise ship with an international itinerary calling at a U.S. port, evaluate vessels in a variety of areas, including adherence to proper food handling, preparation and storage procedures, and overall galley cleanliness. Ships’ potable water supplies used in spas and pools are also evaluated.