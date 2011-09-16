MSC Brings New Dimension to its Yacht Club

MSC Cruises has hired the first women butlers for its MSC Yacht Club staff. Fully trained and impeccably attired in traditional livery, their introduction has delighted guests and proven a tremendous success, the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

One of the butlers is 35-year Larysa Fedoruk, described as a modern woman bringing a feminine touch to the job plus a multitude of skills. Fluent in English, German, Italian and Russian, she trained as a dancer.

Fedoruk first joined MSC ships as a member of entertainment staff performing on the ships. “Enchanted by the experience, she formed the ambition to become one of the company’s first woman butlers, and - with a dancer’s grit and determination - passed the rigorous selection procedure and training programme with flying colours.”