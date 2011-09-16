Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

MSC Brings New Dimension to its Yacht Club

MSC Cruises has hired the first women butlers for its MSC Yacht Club staff. Fully trained and impeccably attired in traditional livery, their introduction has delighted guests and proven a tremendous success, the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

One of the butlers is 35-year Larysa Fedoruk, described as a modern woman bringing a feminine touch to the job plus a multitude of skills. Fluent in English, German, Italian and Russian, she trained as a dancer.

Fedoruk first joined MSC ships as a member of entertainment staff performing on the ships. “Enchanted by the experience, she formed the ambition to become one of the company’s first woman butlers, and - with a dancer’s grit and determination - passed the rigorous selection procedure and training programme with flying colours.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report