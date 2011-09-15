Nordlys: Fire Under Control

The Nordlys is still burning, according press reports from Norway, although the fire has been brought under control. In addition to the two crew members who have died, nine persons are injured, including two with serious burns. It is unclear whether they are crew or passengers. The ship’s list has also been brought under control as more water is pumped out of the hull to offset the water being used to fight the fire. There were previously concerns that the Nordlys would capsize and sink. The fire also happened near Alesund where help was readily available. There are areas along the coast of Norway that are remote, and pending weather conditions, relatively difficult to access.