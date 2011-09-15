Celebrity Brings Wellness Education to Young Passengers

Celebrity Cruises has entered into a cooperation with The Nerdel Company to offer new, interactive programming themed around healthy choices and starring a puppet named NERDEL, known for his endearing, lovable "personality, according to the cruise line.

While Celebrity has focused on offering its adult guests a number of ways to include wellness in their vacation experience, the company is now looking to do the same for its younger guests, according to Lisa Lutoff Perlo, senior vice president of hotel operations. “By teaming with NERDEL to offer unique and engaging games and activities, we are hoping to play a part in instilling wellness-focused values in children by empowering them with the knowledge that they need to make better nutritional choices and take charge of their physical fitness, from an early age."

Puppet performances, puppet workshops, children's puppet performances and lessons on the art of puppeteering will be at the core of Celebrity's onboard NERDEL activities for "Shipmates" (children from ages three to five) and "Cadets" (children from ages six to eight) spending time in Celebrity's Fun Factory.

Children also will have the opportunity to explore The World of NERDEL, which includes a custom-designed Celebrity Cruises activity book with crossword puzzles, word searches, matching games, coloring and more. The World of NERDEL also offers Celebrity's young guests the opportunity to explore their musical side through custom-designed and standard sing-along songs.

Celebrity's emphasis on culinary exploration has also been integrated, and the NERDEL activities onboard will include a video by the "Chef Mangel" puppet, followed by a healthy pizza-making class.

Developed by a team that has included doctors, nutritionists, chefs, fitness professionals, educators and entertainment experts, The Nerdel Company aims to address the issues of children's obesity, hunger, fitness and health in an educational and entertaining way.