In Memory of Jim Burnside

Jim Burnside passed away last Sunday. He was 54. Burnside was working as president of a new start-up venture, named Sterling Cruise Lines, according to colleagues and friends.

He was previously director of revenue and itinerary planning at Norwegian Cruise Line from 2008 to 2009 and before that, he served as vice president of revenue performance and passenger services and as director of market planning for Silversea Cruises from 2001 to 2007. He also worked for Renaissance Cruises as vice president of revenue management from 2000 to 2001.

Burnside has been credited with initiatives that led to significant revenue growth at the cruise lines he worked for. He started his travel industry career with Alamo Rent-a-Car.

 

April 22, 2018
