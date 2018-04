Two crew members have died and at least two persons are seriously injured after an engine room fire forced the evacuation of the Hurtigruten ship Nordlys in Aalesund today, according to local press reports. More than 100 passengers were evacuated before the ship was towed into port. The Nordlys had a total of 262 persons aboard, including 207 passengers.

The 11,200 ton, Nordlys was built in 1994 and has a total passenger capacity of 482.