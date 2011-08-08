Onboard Media Names New President and Sr. VP

Onboard Media, part of the global luxury-goods provider LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) Group, has promoted two members of its management team. Sarah Beth Reno (pictured left), formerly vice president of operations, has been appointed president. Robin Rosenbaum-Andras (pictured right), previously vice president and publisher, has been named senior vice president.

Reno replaces Robert Eichner, Onboard Media’s president since 2003. Eichner will oversee new business development for Onboard Media and its LVMH sister company, Starboard Cruise Services. The promotions took effect August 1.

“Sarah Beth and Robin have been with Onboard Media almost from its inception, and they’ve been instrumental in the company’s growth,” said Starboard President Rob Norris.

Reno, Rosenbaum-Andras and Eichner have all served Onboard Media since 1994, when the company primarily operated shopping programs for cruise lines in the Caribbean. It is now a worldwide multimedia company that also provides custom publishing, video and online/digital media services for cruise lines and Las Vegas resorts.

Reno brought extensive experience in the cruise industry when she was hired as assistant manager of port shopping. She was promoted to associate vice president of port shopping in 2001, and became vice president of operations in 2004.

Rosenbaum-Andras joined the company as creative director. She became vice president and publisher in 2000, overseeing the company’s publishing and marketing concerns. “