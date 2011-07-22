Chef Fabio Viviani To Sail with Windstar

Windstar Cruises will offer guests the opportunity to learn about Tuscan cooking from “Top Chef Season 5 Fan Favorite” Fabio Viviani on Wind Surf’s Oct. 22, 2011, Athens to Rome voyage. During the sailing, Viviani will conduct a lecture, question and answer session, and cooking demonstration.

Viviani began his culinary career at age 12 and attended Italy’s Instituto Professionale per I servizi Alberghieri in Florence, focusing on advanced Tuscan and regional cooking as well as a wide variety of specialization courses. He spent months at regional restaurants and abroad to learn the secrets of master chefs and eventually co-owned and managed several high-volume Florentine restaurants along with being the personal chef for a number of Italian and American celebrities. As owner and executive chef of restaurants Café Firenze and Firenze Osteria, Viviani brings his Tuscan dishes and Florentine flair to Southern California. In addition to being a chef and restaurateur, Viviani is also the official spokesperson for Bialetti, Bertolli Olive Oil and Santa Margherita wines.

The Windsurf’s 7-day sailing departs Athens Oct. 22, 2011, and visits Milos, Monemvasia, Messina, Amalfi and Ischia. Cruise fares from $2,399 per person, double occupancy.

The Wind Surf accommodates 312 guests in oceanview staterooms that include beds with luxury linens and mattresses, a flat-screen TV and DVD player, Bose SoundDock speakers for Apple iPods, waffle-weave robes with slippers and sumptuous L’Occitane products. Suites also include an extra bath, TV and sitting area. Spa suites include all the amenities of a suite along with luxurious microfiber linens, spa robes, an orchid flower arrangement, specialty pillow menu, daily fresh fruit platter, O SPA London products, WindSpa spa experiences and events as well as unlimited Pilates and Yoga classes. Bridge Suites offer everything in a suite along with the additional luxury of a spacious private living room and relaxing whirlpool spa. Guests can enjoy The Restaurant, Degrees, Le Marché and Candles. The vessel also features a lounge, Yacht Club, casino, three bars, two pools, two hot tubs, a shop, photo gallery and stern watersports platform.