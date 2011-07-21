Cruise Industry News Annual Report

New Orleans Ready for Six-Month Seasons for the Voyager of the Seas

The Port of New Orleans has been authorized to enter into a berthing agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises for the Voyager of the Seas for two six-month seasons, plus options for three additional six-month seasons, in a resolution by the board of commissioners today.

The resolution calls for Royal Caribbean to pay a negotiated dockage and wharfage fee and other operating costs, with an escalation not to exceed 3 percent per year.

If a minimum number of sailings is not completed each year, a penalty provision will require Royal Caribbean to pay the rate it would have paid if it had completed the full number of sailings based on 100 percent occupancy.

The Voyager of the Seas is scheduled to launch service from New Orleans in November and sail from the port’s newly renovated Julia Street Cruise Terminal.

 

