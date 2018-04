Port de Marseilles Fos has reported 779,000 passengers for the first six months of this year, including 461,000 ferry and 318,000 cruise passengers, compared to 766,000 passengers – 473,000 ferry and 293,000 cruise passengers last year.

This year, June traffic amounted to 224,000 passengers, including 149,200 ferry and 74,800 cruise passengers, compared to 211,900 last year – 138,300 ferry and 73,600 cruise passengers.

