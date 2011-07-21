Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Did American Cruise Lines Add More 2011 Fall Foliage Cruises?

American Cruise Lines announced yesterday that it will be adding additional dates to its fall foliage cruises along the Hudson River and foliage cruises on the Chesapeake Bay.

Seven-night Hudson River cruises will depart throughout October from either New York City or Providence, RI. Shore excursions include the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Kykuit, the home of the Rockefellers. Chesapeake Bay cruises depart from Baltimore.

The 2010-211 brochure lists 12 Hudson River fall foliage cruises, the website has 13. The brochure also lists eight Chesapeake Bay fall foliage cruises, compared to seven on the website as of today. In the end there would seem to be 20 fall foliage cruises in total both before and after the announcement.

 

 

 

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report