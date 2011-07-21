Cruise Industry News 101

Queen Victoria Offers America Voyages From $1,295

Cunard Line’s Queen Victoria will repeat her America season in late 2011 and 2012, with updated itineraries through the Panama Canal and voyages to Hawaii. Fares start from $1,295 per person.

Sailings include: a new 15-day Panama Canal cruise departing Dec. 6 and Jan. 30 from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, and sails from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 4 with stops in Oranjestad, Panama Canal transit, Puntarenas, Puerto Quetzal, Huatulco, Acapulco and Manzanillo.

11-day roundtrip Panama Canal cruise departing Fort Lauderdale Jan. 19, calling on Charlotte Amalie, St. John’s, St. George’s, Bonaire and a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

17-day Panama Canal departing Feb. 28 from Los Angeles, calling on Manzanillo, Acapulco, Huatulco, Puntarenas, Panama Canal transit, Oranjestad, Charlotte Amalie and New York.

14-day Hawaiian sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles on Dec, 21, 2011 and Feb. 14, calling on Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Lahaina), as well as a quick visit to Ensenada.

“We are pleased that Queen Victoria will winter in the Americas again, pairing the ship’s unique intimate elegance with some of the most awe-inspiring destinations in the world,” said Peter Shanks, president of Cunard Line in a press release. “From the Panama Canal, one of the world’s greatest engineering feats, to some of the most legendary islands, Queen Victroria’s Americas voyages are quickly becoming a new Cunard classic.”

 

 

