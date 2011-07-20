TUI Travel Publishes Sustainability Report

TUI Travel PLC today has published its 2010 Sustainable Development Report which highlights the achievements the group and its businesses have made in sustainable development.

Highlights include: Approximately £16 million cost savings realized via environmental initiatives between 2008 and 2010; TUI Travel ranked sixth in the FTSE 350 (the largest companies on the London stock exchange) for its approach to carbon disclosure and risk in the 2010 Carbon Disclosure Leadership Index; 92% of the group’s businesses have developed and are implementing sustainable development strategies; new group-wide guidelines published for environmental sustainability in hotels; TUI Travel airlines to take delivery of 13 Boeing 787 aircraft with better environmental performance; TUI Travel’s UK airline Thomson Airways will be the first UK airline to fly customers on sustainable biofuels; and TUI Travel’s mainstream businesses signed up to the Child Protection Code4 (protecting children from sexual exploitation in travel and tourism).