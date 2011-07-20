Celebrity To Stream Silhouette Naming Live on Facebook

Celebrity Cruises has invited the world watch the official naming and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Celebrity Silhouette, which will be streamed live on Celebrity's Facebook page from Hamburg on Thursday, July 21 at 11:00 am ET.

The experience will be interactive for online viewers who can post comments to each other throughout the naming. The ceremony will also be broadcast across the Celebrity fleet so that guests onboard the other nine ships can partake in this exciting event. An archived version of the event will also be available after the ceremony for those who cannot catch it live.

The ceremony will feature Michelle Morgan, the president and CEO of Signature Travel Network, as the Godmother for the new ship. Richard D. Fain, Chairman of Celebrity and Chairman and CEO of parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Dan Hanrahan, Celebrity President and CEO, will honor Morgan during an evening where the traditional champagne bottle is broken on the hull and the Silhouette’s finest entertainers will deliver what the line promises will be a show-stopping performance.

The Silhouette, the fourth ship in the Solstice Class fleet, will offer a host of new onboard features and amenities to help vacationers truly capitalize on their precious vacation time. Some highlights include:

The Lawn Club Grill, the first large-ship outdoor, interactive grill restaurant where guests can grill alongside a Celebrity Cruises chef for a $30 reservation fee.

The Art Studio, a space within The Lawn Club where guests can participate in intimate, hands-on instruction from experts in drawing, painting and beading, as well as the art of food, with plating, tastings, mixology and other culinary-themed classes.

The Alcoves, a private retreat overlooking the lawn, ocean and coastlines, featuring eight exclusive, cabana-style settings, each designed for two to four guests.

A new craft beer focus in Michael’s Club lounge, with a variety of unique brews, bites and snacks to complement them, and flat-screen TVs for viewing sporting events.

The Hideaway, a high-tech, avant-garde tree-house-like spot for vacationers relaxing with their iPads or perhaps reading a book within cozy, intimate lounging “nests.”

The Porch, where guests can enjoy quick, casual breakfast or lunch against a backdrop of views of the lawn and sea for a $5 fee.