Silversea Reveals Grand Voyages for 2012

Silversea Cruises is offering a new series of 20 Grand Voyages in 2012. Designed for travelers who relish a more leisurely pace, according to Silversea, this special collection offers extended voyages from 24 to 64 days.

"Our Grand Voyages are perfectly suited to the traveler who has the time and passion to indulge in travel on a grand scale," said Steve Tucker, Silversea's vice president of field sales for North America. "You can explore the most desirable ports of the Mediterranean for 27 days or visit Rio in time for Carnival on a 64-day circumnavigation of South America."

Highlighting the Grand Voyages are generous savings incentives and a $1,500 per suite "Passport to Luxury" Onboard Spending Credit. Some of the voyages also include roundtrip economy airfare (from select gateway cities) and transfers between airport and pier on embarkation and disembarkation days.

The grandest of the voyages is Silversea's World Cruise 2012. On Jan. 6, the Silver Whisper will embark guests in Fort Lauderdale for a 115-day World Cruise that concludes in Monte Carlo. Guests can visit 45 ports in 27 countries stretching from the Caribbean and South America to Africa, the Far East, Arabia and Europe. Along the way, they will enjoy 13 overnight visits and exclusive insider access to seldom seen global treasures, Silversea promised. Best-available fares for the whole voyage start at $59,585 per person.