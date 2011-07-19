Norwegian Goes Upscale

Going upscale with Conde Nast Traveler, Norwegian Cruise Line last night introduced “The Haven by Norwegian” (see separate news announcement) at an event hosted jointly with the publishing company at its headquarters on Times Square. Thus, the brand’s top-of-the-line suites and villas on its existing ships have been renamed, and the new so-called Breakaway ships will feature 42 Haven by Norwegian suites on Decks 15 and 16 forward, in addition to other penthouse and spa suites.

Norwegian is going in the direction of offering “ships within a ship” – in this case, luxury suites with their own pool area for suite-guests only, restaurant and 24/7 butler service. At the other end are Norwegian’s single staterooms with their own special areas.

The introduction of the haven concept coincided with the presentation of a special cruise issue of the Conde Nast Traveler, with a six-page fold-out ad from Norwegian, plus a bookmark and an interview with cruise line President and CEO Kevin Sheehan by the publisher.

Also advertising in the same issue were Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, Oceania, Regent, Seabourn, Silversea and Windstar – all of which are highly rated by Conde Nast readers.