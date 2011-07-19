MSC’s Theme Cruises Extend the Baseball Season

Fans looking to extend the baseball season can sail with former Major League Baseball stars onboard MSC Poesia for various “Baseball Greats” theme cruises during the 2011/2012 winter season from $549 plus government fees and taxes.

This is the eight year MSC Cruises has hosted these popular cruises with an ever-changing line-up of players. Interact with former Major Leaguers who played and were stars on several teams, the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

Host and emcee for all of the onboard activities on each cruise is former New York Yankees star pitcher, Stan Bahnsen. “Baseball Greats” cruises offer free guest/player activities including a player-hosted trivia game, a question-and-answer session, a guest pitching contest, and a lively story-telling session.

Baseball players host hitting, fielding, base running, and defense strategy clinics. One of the most popular aspects of the experience includes a free autograph session.

These Caribbean cruises are roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and feature the following destinations and former Major League Baseball players:

Seven-night Western Caribbean cruise on November 19 with Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers’ Hall-of-Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, Glenn Beckert (Chicago Cubs All-Star and Gold Glove second-baseman), Frank Howard (two-time, American League home run king), Bill Russell (Los Angeles Dodgers’ star shortstop and manager), and Stan Bahnsen (a star pitcher for the Yankees).

Ten-night Western Caribbean cruise on December 6 with Tommy Davis (National League batting champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers), Amos Otis (All-Star, Gold Glove center-fielder for the Kansas City Royals), Jack Billingham (All-Star pitcher and World Series star with the Cincinnati Reds), Dave Campbell (infielder for the Tigers and Padres, and award-winning broadcaster for ESPN), and Stan Bahnsen.

Seven-night Western Caribbean cruise on January 14 with Ken Griffey, Sr. (Cincinnati Reds All-Star), Jim Fregosi (All-Star shortstop with the California Angles and manager for four teams), Darold Knowles (All-Star relief pitcher with the World Series Champion Oakland A’s), one more player to be named, and Stan Bahnsen.

Seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on February 18 with Vida Blue (American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner with the Oakland A’s), Randy Hundley (All-Star, Gold Glove catcher with the Chicago Cubs), Jessie Barfield (All-Star, Gold Glove outfielder with the Toronto Blue Jays), Cookie Rojas (All-Star shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals), and Stan Bahnsen.

Seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on March 3 with Gorman Thomas (two-time American League home run king for the Milwaukee Brewers), John Lieber (Star pitcher with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs), Tony Taylor (All-Star, Gold Glove second baseman with the Philadelphia Phillies), Ken Berry (Chicago White Sox All-Star, Gold Glove centerfielder), and Stan Bahnsen.