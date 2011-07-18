Cruise Industry News 101

Wall Street Journal on Royal Caribbean ‘Profitable Ride’

A Wall Street Journal writer today literally endorsed Royal Caribbean shares, which he said “look priced for a profitable ride.” The article cited the Cruise Lines International Association, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends