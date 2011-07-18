Wall Street Journal on Royal Caribbean ‘Profitable Ride’

A Wall Street Journal writer today literally endorsed Royal Caribbean shares, which he said “look priced for a profitable ride.” The article cited the Cruise Lines International Association, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.
A Wall Street Journal writer today literally endorsed Royal Caribbean shares, which he said “look priced for a profitable ride.” The article cited the Cruise Lines International Association, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks