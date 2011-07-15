Apollo Announces Ocean Star Contract

OS Ship Services S. de R.L., an affiliate of Apollo Ship Chandlers, Inc. has announced a multi-year contract with the new Mexican cruise line Ocean Star Cruises to provide food, beverage, and housekeeping services onboard the Ocean Star Pacific, which commenced operations on April 10, 2011.

OS Ship Services S. de R.L. will provide a full complement of management services, including service, personnel and provisions onboard.

Ocean Star launched operations with the aim of tapping the Mexican national market, offering a Mexican product. The Ocean Star Pacific sails on the Pacific coast, offering embarkations in both Acapulco and Manzanillo.

Three restaurants offer a choice of dining options, including a la carte, buffet style, and open air dining, with a range of national, international, and healthy dishes.

OS Ship Services S. de R.L., headquartered in Mexico, will provide a ‘national’ product for the Mexican market, with Spanish speaking crew, and has agreements in place with many local suppliers of popular Mexican food and beverage items, including an exclusive contract to provide Grupo Modelo beers onboard.