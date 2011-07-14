Holiday Cruises from Silversea

Silversea Cruises is offering holiday cruises with a collection of voyages from Africa and the South Pacific to the Caribbean and South America. The all-suite, all-inclusive ships will sail from nine-to 18-day cruises. Designed to be a "home upon the oceans of the world," according to the cruise line, the ships feature spacious ocean-view suites, most with private veranda, and the highest level of personalized service, according to the cruise line.

Highlighting the onboard ambiance, Silversea promises festive decorations, parties, menus and entertainment. With the exception of expedition cruises, clergy will be onboard to conduct religious services. Plus distinguished guest lecturers and destination experts will also be on hand.

"Our holiday voyages are designed to offer an escape from the pressure of deadlines and having to plan parties and prepare meals," said Steve Tucker, vice president of field sales for North America. "Instead we offer a stress-free retreat where the focus is on authentic pleasures -- discovering new places, making new friends, and spending quality time with loved ones."

And with onboard spending credits of up to $1,000 per suite offered on these holiday voyages, guests might choose to indulge in a little extra pampering in the spa or use their credit toward a host of other options, including any Silver shore excursions (none are excluded), premium selections from the connoisseur's list of wines and spirits, specialty restaurant dining fees, and/or purchases in the Internet Café and onboard boutiques.

The following holiday voyages are offered in 2011, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or the New Year: Voyage 4137: Santiago to Fort Lauderdale, Silver Whisper, 17 Days, December 20 - January 6. Calls in Coquimbo, Arica, Matarani, Callao (Lima), Salaverry, Manta, Puerto Limón and Key West.

Voyage 5138: Roundtrip Fort Lauderdale, Silver Spirit, 14 Days, December 20 - January 3. Calls in Grand Turk, Antigua, Bequia, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Bart's, Virgin Gorda and Key West.

Voyage 3134:Sydney to Auckland, Silver Shadow, 15 Days, December 21 - January 5. Calls in Melbourne, Hobart, Stewart Island, Dunedin, Picton, Napier and Tauranga.

Voyage 1131:San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, Silver Cloud, 16 Days, December 22 - January 7. Calls in Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Puntarenas, San Blas Island and Cartagena.

Voyage 4134: Fort Lauderdale to Rio de Janeiro, Silver Whisper, 18 Days, November 8 - 26. Calls in St. Thomas, St. Bart's, Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, Devil's Island, Belém, Fortaleza, Salvador de Bahia and Buzios.

Voyage 2132: Athens to Dubai, Silver Wind, 16 Days, November 11 - 27. Calls in Alexandria, Sharm el Sheikh, Aqaba, Safaga, Muscat and Fujairah.

Voyage 5135: Barbados to Fort Lauderdale, Silver Spirit, 9 Days, November 23 - December 2. Calls in Bequia, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Bart's, St. Maarten and Grand Turk.